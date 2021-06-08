Debbie Kakagamic is satisfied with the eight-year sentence given to Brayden Bushby on Monday for the death of Kakagamic’s cousin Barbara Kentner.
Bushby, 22, was convicted of manslaughter in Kentner’s death in December. The Thunder Bay man had thrown a trailer hitch out of the window of a moving vehicle on Jan. 29, 2017. The hitch struck Kentner in the stomach, causing a rupture to her small intestine. She had been walking down McKenzie Street with her sister, Melissa, at the time of the incident. The two sisters were on their way to a nearby relative’s house.
