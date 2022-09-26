OPP Sgt. Nicole Haueisen has been appointed “team leader” at the force’s Armstrong detachment.
Haueisen was promoted to the rank of sergeant this week after taking over “all operational and administrative responsibilities for Armstrong OPP” in February,” an OPP news release said Friday.
Prior to being posted in Armstrong, Haueisen served in OPP detachments in Hearst, Kapuskasing, Smooth Rock Falls and Moosonee, the release said.
Haueisen “has already developed a positive relationship with Whitesand First Nation, and we are very supportive of her in (her) new role,” Whitesand Chief Allan Gustafson said in the release.
