Anishinabek Nation says it plans next spring to start a series of internet-based forums and information kits to increase awareness about the validity of Indigenous treaties and traditional rights.
“Frequently, Anishinabek people who exercise their rights find themselves under the scrutiny of not only police services, but by a public . . . who have not received, nor sought, education on First Nation treaty and aboriginal rights,” Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare said in a news release.
Hare made the comment to mark the upcoming 25th anniversary of the death of Dudley George.
George was 38 on Sept. 6, 1995 when he was shot dead by a provincial police officer during a protest about Indigenous rights at the former Ipperwash provincial park in southern Ontario.
