Technical problems at The Chronicle-Journal are preventing uploading of the digital edition and some aspects of the print edition.
"Due to a supply chain challenge, it's uncertain when our servers will be fully restored," said managing editor Greg Giddens. “In the meantime, our entire staff is making every effort to server our readers as best we can.”
The Chronicle-Journal apologizes for any inconvenience to our loyal readers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.