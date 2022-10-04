When Sean Davies and John Marshall took over Maintair Aviation Services as co-owners eight years ago, little did they know that a pandemic and a new branch of the tourism sector would be game-changing for their company.
For more than 35 years, Maintair has been operating at the Thunder Bay Airport as checking agents, loading cargo and luggage and refuelling planes. This year they diverted from air service to sea service with the arrival of two cruise lines to the Thunder Bay port.
And it all started with one phone call.
It was early January this year when a call from Tourism Thunder Bay urged Davies and Marshall to send in a bid to Viking Cruise Lines, which resulted in a partnership with the cruise line.
“Quite honestly in my eyes, the service we provided at the airport versus the service we would provide on a cruise ship was complementary,” Davies said. “You’re still dealing with guests. You’re still dealing with luggage. You’re still dealing with the logistics of getting both ships and airplanes in and out. So it made pretty good sense in our minds on how we could do it and it took about 15 minutes for Viking to call us back and say, ‘OK, you’re our people. Let’s get rolling.’”
Davies said the awarding of the contract was the easy part, but the work leading up to the first cruise in May was tremendous. They needed to make sure the right people and partners were in place to make it work.
“We added close to 50 people to the team to work, the specific cruise ship industry in complementary positions, guest service agents, tour guides, dock hands and the luggage people at the airport, which worked pretty similar to what we were doing at the airport,” Davies said. “Other than long, very long days, it all went extremely well.”
The Viking Cruise line was so pleased that they told Davies that Thunder Bay is the only place where Viking uses an aviation company to do their ground housing and they will look at doing this on a broader perspective to see if that works at other ports.
“So we really started a trend,” Davies said.
Prior to the cruise ship work diversion, Maintair faced the COVID-19 pandemic head on which surprisingly provided new opportunities for the company to be able to bid on requests for proposals (RFPs) that Davies says came out of the airlines needing work done.
“We’ve grown into Fredericton, Ottawa, Windsor, and we’ve gone into Timmins over the last couple of years,” Davies said. “They say every challenge presents an opportunity and we were able to find opportunity within our own industry.”
The company boasts an increase in employment with more than 230 employees across all five of those airports including Thunder Bay. Davies says their core customers are the airlines Porter, WestJet, and Air Canada, and winter flights by Sunwing. They look after Swoop Airlines in Ottawa and a couple of different regional airlines through the east coast.
