Four information sessions about a proposed palladium and copper mine on the outskirts of Marathon will be held next week.
Toronto-based Generation Mining, the project’s proponent, says the mine’s proposed “footprint” is similar to the one that was put forward six years ago by the previous proponent, Stillwater Canada.
The information sessions will take place as follows:
• Marathon: Tuesday at 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and Wednesday, 3-6 p.m. Both sessions will take place at Generation Mining’s exploration office on Peninsula Road.
• Biigtigong Nishnaabeg (Pic River): Tuesday at 3-6 p.m. and Wednesday at 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Both sessions will take place at the band’s Lands Resources building.
Participants will be asked to wear masks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
