Preparations are well underway at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition grounds for next week’s CLE Family Fair.
Midway rides were being set up on Friday by crews from Select Shows. So far this year, Select Shows have been at 15 different fairs, compared to none last year.
The CLE starts on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 14, noon to midnight. This will be the return of the CLE after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CLE dates back to 1890.
Advance tickets are available until Monday at 9 p.m. at Northern Computers in Terrace Bay, Wellington Inn in Sioux Lookout, Atikokan News Stand in Atikokan, and Canadian Tire stores in Thunder Bay, Nipigon and Marathon. Visit cle.on.ca for more information.
