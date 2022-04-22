Residents experiencing severe coughs at Fort France’s Rainycrest long-term care home have so far not tested positive for COVID-19, the agency that operates the home said Wednesday.
“As a precautionary measure, COVID-19 testing is in progress and to date all tests are negative,” a Riverside Health Care news release said.
“We remind the public that this is not a COVID-19 outbreak at this time,” the release added.
There are currently no restrictions on visitors, the release said.
