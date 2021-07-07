One person is in the hospital with severe injuries after a three-vehicle collision involving a dump truck in Marathon on Tuesday.
Marathon OPP responded to a report of a crash around 9:10 a.m. on Peninsula Road at the Peninsula Golf Course entrance.
An SUV was stopping to let a dump truck pass before turning into the golf course road. A second SUV travelling behind the first SUV turned into incoming traffic lane to avoid hitting the first SUV and crashed into the dump truck.
