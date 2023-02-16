Provincial police are advising parents and guardians in Red Lake and Ear Falls to monitor their children’s social media activity due to an increase in local sexting incidents.
Sexting, or self-peer exploitation as it is formally known, involves sending sexually explicit images to friends or strangers over the internet.
“Requests for intimate images of yourself should be a red flag,” a provincial news release said Tuesday. “Never send them to any social media platform or electronic device.”
Police warn that in some cases, participating in sexting can lead to criminal charges against either those who send the images, or those who receive them.
More information is available online at the Winnipeg-based Canadian Centre for Child Protection’s website at protectchildren.ca.
