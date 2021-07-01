Despite the troubling pandemic times, Nokiiwin Tribal Council is marking its 15th anniversary.
On Monday, the occasion was kicked off with its partners in the community at a drive-thru fish fry event.
“After a year and a half of being under this COVID-19 lockdown, we wanted to look at doing something safely,” Audrey Gilbeau, executive director for Nokiiwin Tribal Council, told The Chronicle-Journal.
A big part of the celebration was about wanting to share food, which was done in the drive-thru format beside its office on Fort William Road.
The day-long event had 160 people registered.
“The drive-thru fish fry is a unique idea that also created the space for our various team members to have interaction with the folks coming through so I think everybody found this a very uplifting day,” said Gilbeau.
Doing something that is positive and uplifting was important for Gilbeau, who said “we are all still processing” the recent discovery of the remains of 751 children found at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan just weeks after 215 unmarked graves were found in British Columbia.
Gilbeau said what she has been noticing since the discovery of the mass grave sites is that it is not just the Indigenous community alone who are processing and that there is a lot of hurt.
Monday was the start of the three-day anniversary celebration that was to include an online leadership meeting on Tuesday. On Wednesday, each of Nokiiwin Tribal Council departments were to host a fun virtual event.
Nokiiwin is the Ojibwe word for working. Nokiiwin Tribal Council serves five member First Nation communities, providing them with advisory and technical services, education, access to justice, and community development services.
The five member communities include Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek (Lake Nipigon Ojibway), Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek (Rocky Bay First Nation), Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek (Sandpoint First Nation), Pic Mobert First Nation, and Fort William First Nation.
