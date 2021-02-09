With wind chill values expected to drop to around -40 C at night for much of this week, there is worry and fear among the homeless population.
“I don’t think they’re feeling really good right now,” said Michelle Jordan, executive director of Shelter House Thunder Bay. “It’s pretty scary out there.”
The biggest concern for the shelter has been co-ordinating finding spaces for people and transportation to those spaces.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.