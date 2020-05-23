The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial hardships for
many, including Beverly Bates, owner of Acrylic Window Solutions.
It makes and installs acrylic windows, and has had to stop because it
requires going into people’s homes and businesses to install the
windows from the inside — Bates is not considered an essential service.
The pandemic didn’t keep her out of her workshop.
Bates found a way to make protective shields for salon workers and
donated her works to them.
“I was looking for a way to encourage people and reach out to people,
including my business associates, and one of these business was Luciana
Ierino from Salon 10,” said Bates. “I knew her whole family was in the
beauty industry and this is pretty tough on the entire spectrum of her
family.”
When Bates offered Ierino’s family help, she said she wasn’t even
thinking about protective shields, even though she had been noticing
them around the city — specifically in grocery stores.
Ierino responded to Bates’ offer and told her that the business wanted
to be “ready” when they reopen after COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed,
and she would need a shield to protect their nail technicians.
“She asked me, ‘Do you think you can do it?’ “And I said, ‘Well I can
try,” says Bates.
After making several prototypes based on pictures that Ierino sent to
her, Ierino was able to try them out with her sister inside their salon
and they came up with an idea that would work.
“So I told her I’d like to donate them to her . . . then I gave it a
little more thought and said, ‘You know what I’d like? I’d like to
donate to as many nail techs as I can and help them get started up
again,” said Bates.
“I have been in business both in a partnership and on my own for more
than 30 years and I know how hard it is to be in business. I know what
the struggle is and I especially know what it’s like to be woman in
business. I just wanted to pay it forward because people believed in me
and have given me a chance.”
“I didn’t expect that,” said Ierino, adding that she warned Bates
about limiting the donated shields as demand will grow high.
Ierino said salons don’t know what to expect from the government in
terms of reopening when restrictions are lifted, but they want to be
ready.
“We have tried to get as much personal protection equipment as
possible, we are trying to be prepared and we are trying to follow what
they are doing in other cities,” Ierino said.
“When you get your nails done, you are sitting face to face with the
technician,” said Ierino. “We are going to wear a mask and do
everything we need to . . . and the shield will be an extra precaution
for the client and for us.”
Ierino posted the availability of the nail technician shields to
licensed, professional and private salons on her personal, business
social media site and Bates said things just exploded from there.
Calls started to come in with requests and just last week, Bates
delivered 17 shields to different private salons. Living in the rural
Nolalu area, the delivery meant a 40-minute drive to the city, plus the
multiple stops.
“That was something really important for me to do,” said Bates. “For
me, the reward has been all the unbelievable and beautiful comments of
gratitude that I’ve gotten. And I don’t want anyone to think that they
(salon) didn’t want to pay for them. . . . They all wanted to pay for
them, but I said I wanted to do this for as long as I can.”
That time is closing in as Bates is running out of supplies that she
purchased at full cost for the project. When COVID-19 hit, I didn’t
have a lot of stock in my shop at the time,” she said, adding that she
shopped locally at Floyds Auto Glass for materials.
After some testing, she fine tuned the production of the shields and
has what she calls an assembly line. To date, she has donated them to
25 different private salons.
With protective shields becoming the “new normal” for opening
businesses, Bates will now take orders and will have to charge for them
to earn her own living.
The creation of her shields has enabled Bates to diversify her
business, making her capable of producing any type of acrylic system
that her clients require for general purposes or for COVID-19
protection.
