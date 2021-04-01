The 2021 shipping season has started in Thunder Bay.
Tug Sharon M1 and Barge Huron Spirit arrived in the port late Friday evening. with the vessel combination coming to the Mission Pier entrance around 11:30 p.m.
The tug-barge also opened the navigation season last year in Thunder Bay. Last year’s shipping season was one of the best the port has seen in decades.
