The Thunder Bay harbour could get a bit loud on Friday as captains of ships in Canadian ports are being asked to sound their horns at noon to show support for seafarers during the COVID-19 crisis.
The International Chamber of Shipping is organization the global event to recognize the difficulties faced by sea crews during the pandemic.
William Hryb, managing director and president of Thunder Bay Shipping Inc., said it’s a remarkable global initiative drawing attention to issues with crew changes some international ships have experienced.
The issues stem from COVID-19 related border and travel restrictions, causing some seafarers to extend their time on board ships after lengthy periods at sea.
The ships sounding their horns on Friday is “in recognition of over 1.2 million seafarers around the world who keep countries supplied with important supplies like food, fuel and vital medical equipment during this horrific pandemic,” said Hryb.
“These seafarers are the unsung heroes of global trade,” he added.
There are four to five vessels expected at anchor in Thunder Bay on Friday and another four to five at loading facilities.
When the ships sound their horns at noon, Hryb said Thunder Bay residents are “in store for a unique and extraordinary event.”
