Using money raised through Every Child Matters shirt sales, a Thunder Bay health and safety company is investing in Indigenous youths.
For every shirt sold by Superior Strategies, $5 was donated to Feathers of Hope, a youth-led organization working towards empowering Indigenous youths and creating culturally safe spaces.
A total of $25,570 was presented to Feathers of Hope at Superior Strategies’ office on Friday.
“We were very proud to make our donation as part of our orange shirt campaign to the Feathers of Hope organization,” said Jason Thompson, president of Superior Strategies. “It’s a great organization doing great things for the community so it’s always truly our pleasure to give back.”
Thompson said the Every Child Matters shirt campaign and the work Feathers of Hopes does are aligned, bringing awareness to the travesties of the residential school system and also working to make the lives of Indigenous people better moving forward.
The campaign also saw corporate support from other companies, which Thompson said is important.
“I truly believe we are in an era of reconciliation,” he said, adding the company’s orange shirts are still available.
“I think this is something that’s not going to stop,” he said. “I’m a very strong advocate for the inclusion of Indigenous people in business and in life in general.”
Feathers of Hope treasurer, Harley Legarde-Beacham, said the donation will make what the organizations want to accomplish that much easier.
“When the community comes together, and makes such a generous donation like this, it really is affecting the lives of youth so we can start planning and working harder to ensure that we have community unity and leadership for our youth,” Legarde-Beacham said.
Feathers of Hope is working on a podcast that will focus on health and well-being.
“We’re working so hard to try and make sure that our young people are OK,” Legarde-Beacham said. “Sometimes it can be overwhelming. It can be very tiring. It could be very scary . . . when the community comes together and amazing organizations help us out, then we can help.”
