A Sioux Narrows man has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for shooting a “large” deer on a residential lawn.
A provincial investigation determined that on Nov. 16, 2020, a white-tailed buck was laying down in front of a Curtis Road home when John Hayberg spotted the animal and shot it.
According to the investigation, Hayberg killed the deer with a “high-powered” rifle while standing on a road shoulder and shooting across the home’s driveway.
“The road also curved behind the deer, putting anyone travelling on the road in danger,” a provincial news release said.
“Hayberg then trespassed onto the property and retrieved the deer from the lawn before leaving the area.”
Hayberg pleaded guilty last month in Kenora court to careless use of a firearm and trespassing for the purpose of hunting, the release said.
In addition to the fine and the ban, the court prohibited Hayberg “from possessing firearms or hunting equipment in an area where game is found,” the release added.
