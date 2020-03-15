A 31-year-old man appears to have shot himself Thursday afternoon after provincial police responded to a report of someone “in distress” at a Shuniah home, Ontario’s police watchdog said.
According to a preliminary Special Investigations Unit probe into the incident, officers believed the man was carrying a firearm as he walked away from a Copenhagen Road home around 5 p.m.
“A short while later, the OPP officers apparently heard a gunshot and the man was located deceased,” a SIU news release said Friday.
The name of the man who died was not released.
A civilian agency, the SIU investigates when someone dies, is seriously injured or when there are allegations of sexual assault when police are involved.
Anyone with information about Thursday’s incident can contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.
