No injuries were reported in a shooting incident in Thunder Bay’s south side Sunday evening.
City police responded to reports of multiple shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Cameron and Simpson streets.
Suspects were not found in the area when police arrived, and further investigation rereleased an incident involving a firearm did happen in the 100 block of Bethune Street.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Anyone with an surveillance or dash camera footage from the area between the hours of 9:30 and 11 p.m. on Sunday are also asked to contact police.
