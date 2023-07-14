City police continue to investigate a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Cumming Street area.
Two scenes are being held after Thunder Bay police responded to reports of an injured male and a possible shooting around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Paramedics took the injured male to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment of his injuries, which were considered serious at the time of arrival.
The exact extent of the injuries are unknown, but police say they believe they are non-life threatening.
What was a significant police presence in the area Wednesday has been reduced as the investigation is focusing on specific areas of interest.
The major crimes and forensic identification units are involved in the investigation.
Anyone with home, business, or dash camera footage in the Cumming Street area between May and McKenzie streets from around 5 p.m. on Wednesday is asked to contact police at (807)684-1200.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police at the same number.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
