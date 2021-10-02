A Wisconsin man and another man acting as his guide have been collectively fined $22,000 in a poaching case that involved the shooting of a bull moose from a boat.
A provincial investigation determined that Rib Lake, Wis. resident Steven Juhlke was being guided by Michael Anderson, also of Wisconsin, when the pair were out on Johnson Lake on Oct. 12, 2019.
According to a provincial news release issued on Friday, Juhlke shot the moose from the boat, which is illegal in Ontario. The moose was standing in the lake up to its knees when it was killed, investigators said.
Juhlke, who pleaded guilty to the offence, was fined $3,000 for shooting from a boat, $3,500 for possessing illegally killed wildlife and $1,500 for making a false statement to a conservation officer, the release said.
Anderson was fined $3,500 for making a false statement to a conservation officer and $10,500 for possessing illegally killed wildlife, the release said.
In addition to the fines, both men were banned from hunting in Ontario for four years, the release added. Both pleaded guilty last month in Red Lake court.
