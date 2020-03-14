Ollie Pedersen said she was shocked to find empty shelves throughout Thunder Bay during her regular weekly grocery trip.
“It’s shopper panic. . . . People are nuts,” she said. “It all started yesterday (Thursday) when I started looking for toilet paper and I thought, ‘What the hell is going on here? Did I miss the memo?’”
Pedersen said she learned that there wasn’t any toilet paper anywhere to be found.
“So I told my boys when I got home, ‘we’re rationing — two squares per person,’” she laughed. “This is just a normal shopping (grocery) day for me which has been to hell and back.”
Pedersen said she found all the pasta, canned goods and frozen food section shelves empty or very low Friday.
“But if you go to produce, they are super stocked and there’s nobody around,” she said, adding that she is “not at all” panicking.
“Everybody’s in panic mode, so it makes the people that are not panicking buy more because they can’t get it,” she said.
One store manager, who asked not to be identified, said people need to realize that products and food items arrive at most stores daily with frequent deliveries in the bigger stores happening multiple times a day.
“Stay calm people,” said Pedersen. “Just stay calm.”
