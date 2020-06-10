For those desperately needing a post-COVID haircut, it’s time to book an appointment.
Most regions in Ontario have been given the go-ahead to advance to the next stage of reopening on Friday, and that includes salons, shopping malls, places of worship and some daycare centres.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford outlined on Monday details of the province’s plan for lifting lockdown restrictions. Social gatherings will increase to 10 people from five, and places of worship can welcome 30 per cent of their congregants back.
