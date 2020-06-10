Ready for clients

Tony Andricciola, right, a stylist, stands with, from left, Susan Bishop, owner of Pneumaticity Salon Spa Boutique, Wendy Hoffstrom, Amanda Szyja, Raili Pearen, Sarah Zaffino and Cheryl Johnson, who are ready for their clients this Friday as the salon reopens.

 sandi krasowski

For those desperately needing a post-COVID haircut, it’s time to book an appointment.

Most regions in Ontario have been given the go-ahead to advance to the next stage of reopening on Friday, and that includes salons, shopping malls, places of worship and some daycare centres.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford outlined on Monday details of the province’s plan for lifting lockdown restrictions. Social gatherings will increase to 10 people from five, and places of worship can welcome 30 per cent of their congregants back.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

