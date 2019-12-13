More than 20 Westmount Public School students, from senior kindergarten to Grade 8, spent Thursday afternoon at Indigo bookstore choosing books for their school library, thanks to $5,000 from the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation.
Michelle Furlotte, the elementary student success lead at the school, accompanied the students on the trek to the bookstore and said the school put forward a request with the Indigo foundation to be chosen for the funding.
“We are part of the Adopt a School Program and became involved in this through the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation and we were adopted by a Indigo store, with funding going toward the purchase of books for the school library,” she said.
