Ignace is now on a much shorter list of possible locations being considered to store the country’s used nuclear fuel.
The Nuclear Waste Management Organization said the Township of Ignace, along with the Township of Huron-Kinloss and Municipality of South Bruce in southern Ontario are the only places left being considered as potential host areas, the group said in a news release on Tuesday.
