City police responded to reports of gunfire in Westfort Tuesday afternoon.
Thunder Bay police were dispatched to the 200 block area of West Amelia Street following reports of multiple parties with guns involved in an altercation.
A significant police presence remained as of Tuesday afternoon with area schools, including St. Martin School Kingsway Park Public School were placed in a hold and secure.
Police said further information would be provided when available.
