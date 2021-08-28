Fashion will be on display in Thunder Bay’s north core today as eight local businesses showcase their back-to-school styles.
The Back-to-School Fashion Show, hosted by the Waterfront District BIA, will feature the fashions of eight local businesses from 4:30-6 p.m. at the corner of Red River Road and Cumberland Street.
“It’s the first ever fashion show of its kind where different businesses that have different fashion perspectives and different fashion tastes come together to collaborate and interact, network, socialize and mingle, especially after such a long time of COVID restrictions,” said Mary Wokomah, the owner and creator of Sunkissed Universe.
With students arriving in Thunder Bay to head back to classes this fall, the participating businesses will be giving students an idea of what fashions are available from local entrepreneurs.
Wokomah, who started Sunkissed Universe in November 2020, takes clothes that have already been made and up-cycles them.
“I paint on them and make them into reusable or wearable items,” she said, adding there can be a lot of waste in fashion and with her creations, she’s bringing an exclusive and different vibe into fashion while also making it sustainable.
Also participating in today’s show is 807 Empire, the African Boutique, Blush Boutique, Newkini Swimwear, Mars Clothing, The Loop and Ungalli Clothing.
Not only will new students get a chance to see what local businesses have to offer, they will also have a sense of what it’s like in the community, said Wokomah.
“They’re seeing the support; they’re seeing the love,” she said. “If they’re a new student and they’ve never been here before that gives them instantly a sense of being welcomed.”
