Members of the Thunder Bay’s public asked city council for more netting in hockey arenas, a better sidewalk repair effort and to spend responsibly during a special session of the Committee of the Whole on Thursday night.
With budget deliberations scheduled for the rest of January, the meeting offered members of the public a platform to advocate for causes they believe in.
Gary Nistico, a long-time official in the local minor hockey scene, stressed the importance of expanding protective netting in hockey arenas to protect spectators from serious injuries.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
