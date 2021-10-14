Landmark for visitors gets funding

Left to right, manager of Tourism Thunder Bay Paul Pepe and

development officer John Cameron present a $48,000 cheque to Silver

Islet General Store owners Sandy Korkola and Jeff Korkola earlier

this week.

 Submitted photo

The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) and

Tourism Thunder Bay provided the Silver Islet General Store with

$48,000 in funding support.

This funding will assist with the ongoing and continued

revitalization of the former mining provision store located at the

foot of the Sleeping Giant.

With the Sleeping Giant Provincial Park seeing approximately 75,000

visitations per year, the store is becoming a popular destination for

domestic, U.S., and international travellers alike.

This increasing visitor interest has been further crystalized by the

federal government’s recent investments into the harbour and marina

infrastructure that the store is nestled within.

The store is now a tourism touch point for Sleeping Giant Provincial

Park, Archie’s Fishing Charters and Lighthouse Tours, Canadian

Lighthouses of Lake Superior and Sail Superior guests.

“The Silver Islet General Store is a one of a kind attraction

providing guests with an authentic historic and cultural visitor

experience — a wonderful example of Canadiana in a spectacular

natural setting” said store co-owner/operator Jeff Korkola in a news

release.

“The General Store features local products and supports and

collaborates with other signature tourism operators within the City

of Thunder Bay and the region.”

Jeff and his wife Sandy Korkola are owner/operators of the Silver

Islet General Store.

“The support of the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development

Commission (CEDC) and Thunder Bay Tourism is greatly appreciated and

has been of significant assistance in our efforts to revitalize this

iconic landmark,” said Sandy Korkola in a news release.

“In particular, we have been able to install solar power, which helps

keep this beautiful area green, and allows us to continue our work in

contributing to the vibrant and growing tourism sector in Thunder Bay

and Northwestern Ontario.”

The CEDC MAT Fund provides financial support to projects with the

capacity to attract more visitors to Thunder Bay, increase visitor

spending and generate room nights at local accommodations. The CEDC

and Tourism Thunder Bay collectively administer the program in

support of the continued growth of tourism.

“The re opening of the Silver Islet General Store represents another

positive development in the growth of our diverse visitor

experiences” said manager of Tourism Thunder Bay Paul Pepe in a news

release. “The store combines cultural, culinary and environmental

sustainability elements and is a base to support other tourism

partners. This attracts new visitors and extend the length of stay

for visitors to Thunder Bay that generates greater economic impacts

for our tourism sector.”