The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) and
Tourism Thunder Bay provided the Silver Islet General Store with
$48,000 in funding support.
This funding will assist with the ongoing and continued
revitalization of the former mining provision store located at the
foot of the Sleeping Giant.
With the Sleeping Giant Provincial Park seeing approximately 75,000
visitations per year, the store is becoming a popular destination for
domestic, U.S., and international travellers alike.
This increasing visitor interest has been further crystalized by the
federal government’s recent investments into the harbour and marina
infrastructure that the store is nestled within.
The store is now a tourism touch point for Sleeping Giant Provincial
Park, Archie’s Fishing Charters and Lighthouse Tours, Canadian
Lighthouses of Lake Superior and Sail Superior guests.
“The Silver Islet General Store is a one of a kind attraction
providing guests with an authentic historic and cultural visitor
experience — a wonderful example of Canadiana in a spectacular
natural setting” said store co-owner/operator Jeff Korkola in a news
release.
“The General Store features local products and supports and
collaborates with other signature tourism operators within the City
of Thunder Bay and the region.”
Jeff and his wife Sandy Korkola are owner/operators of the Silver
Islet General Store.
“The support of the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development
Commission (CEDC) and Thunder Bay Tourism is greatly appreciated and
has been of significant assistance in our efforts to revitalize this
iconic landmark,” said Sandy Korkola in a news release.
“In particular, we have been able to install solar power, which helps
keep this beautiful area green, and allows us to continue our work in
contributing to the vibrant and growing tourism sector in Thunder Bay
and Northwestern Ontario.”
The CEDC MAT Fund provides financial support to projects with the
capacity to attract more visitors to Thunder Bay, increase visitor
spending and generate room nights at local accommodations. The CEDC
and Tourism Thunder Bay collectively administer the program in
support of the continued growth of tourism.
“The re opening of the Silver Islet General Store represents another
positive development in the growth of our diverse visitor
experiences” said manager of Tourism Thunder Bay Paul Pepe in a news
release. “The store combines cultural, culinary and environmental
sustainability elements and is a base to support other tourism
partners. This attracts new visitors and extend the length of stay
for visitors to Thunder Bay that generates greater economic impacts
for our tourism sector.”
