Four Lakehead University students showed their accounting skills during a national competition and ended up coming home with the second-place title.
Mitchell Argue, Bonnie Donaghy, Adam Kok and Laura Siegers took part in the ACHIEVE conference in Toronto on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The conference is hosted by the Ted Rogers School of Management and is a premier undergraduate accounting conference.
Sixteen teams from universities from across the country took part in the competition, which had teams presented with an accounting case and given just one hour to formulate and present a solution.
“The case was based on the theme of technology and innovation,” said Kok, noting the Lakehead team’s strategy came down to prioritizing the main issues of the case.
Donaghy added they discussed which team members should tackle each aspect of the case.
The Lakehead team landed second place behind the University of Toronto Mississauga.
