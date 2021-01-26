Fort William Rotary closed out 2020 by donating $35,000 to a pair of charities.
The Regional Food Distribution Association received $25,000 for its Christmas hampers, which provided a week’s supply of food for seniors and single individuals.
“Every year we worry about whether we’ll be able to run our holiday hamper program for singles and seniors,” said Volker Kromm, executive director of the food distribution group. “We are so grateful that this year Fort William Rotary was able to make it happen for those in our community who are vulnerable and have increased food needs over the holidays.”
