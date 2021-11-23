With many Christmas campaigns often focusing on children, sometimes households without children can be overlooked.
That’s why nine years ago, the Regional Food Distribution Association began their holiday hampers program for seniors, single individuals and couples and on Monday, the organization kicked off this year’s holiday hamper campaign.
“It’s important we help these people get through Christmas,” said June Gaw, chairperson and president of the RFDA board. “Christmas can be a very stressful time for everyone. At least they don’t have to worry about having extra food on hand.”
The RFDA is planning to fill 1,500 hampers this year with items like oatmeal, pancake mix, syrup, jam, peanut butter, fruit and a meat.
Anyone looking to register for a hamper can do so by calling 211 by Dec. 13. They will be given a pickup date and location at that time.
Gaw said she’s confident they can fill the hampers with the community’s help.
“Thunder Bay does have a giant heart and it always comes through and pulls us all together and makes sure that everyone is provided for,” she said.
Community services manager Brendan Carlin said those receiving a holiday hamper will also still receive their regular food hamper from the organization.
“It’s always hard for people because there’s so many extra responsibilities, so many extra choices to make,” said Carlin of the holiday season. “Can I get pancake mix for us? Can I get some meat for our meal? We want to make those choices a little bit easier. It’s tougher this time of year for people who are struggling or have certain needs.”
The RFDA is holding a food drive this Saturday at Superstore from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. to raise items needed for the hampers.
Donations towards the program can also be made at www.foodbanksnorthwest.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.