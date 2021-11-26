All staff at Sioux Lookout’s Meno Ya Win Health Centre, including doctors and nurses, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 31, the hospital announced this week.
“We are joining the majority of Ontario hospitals in adopting a clear mandatory vaccination policy to protect our vulnerable patients and to take every precaution available to us to fight the pandemic and keep our hospital and long-term care unit safe,” Meno Ya Win interim Chief of Staff Dr. Laurel Laakso said in a news release.
About 95 per cent of the 450 people who work at the 60-bed hospital have already received two doses of vaccine, the release said.
“Those who are medically unable to be vaccinated will still be required to submit official paperwork and adhere to regular testing prior to their start of shift every seven days,” the release added.
