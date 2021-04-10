The Sioux Lookout region was hit with a spike of COVID-19 cases Friday, making it the hot spot for the virus in the Kenora district.
According to Northwestern Health Unit, the addition of nine new cases hiked the total number of active cases in the Sioux Lookout region to 30.
The total number of active cases across the district as of Friday was 50, according to the health unit’s website.
