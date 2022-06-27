The Municipality of Sioux Lookout has already spent more than $200,000 on mitigation measures to cope with excessive spring flooding.
The municipality released the figure on Friday as many in the town are beginning the laborious task of removing “thousands” of sand bags and washed-up debris, such as railway ties, from local properties.
“This is just the beginning of a long cleanup process,” municipal spokesman Brian P. MacKinnon said in a news release.
“Lake levels are still far above normal levels, and it may still be many weeks before the extent of all damages can truly be assessed.”
MacKinnon warned cleanup costs are expected to rise as “options for permanent infrastructure changes, such as raising road surfaces, are planned and implemented.”
“We will continue to monitor our costs as we continue the cleanup process, and if or when we become eligible (for provincial relief funds) we will apply,” MacKinnon said.
Town crews are available to pick up sand bags, but bags have to be neatly stacked so they can be hauled away by a forklift, a municipal bulletin said.
Meanwhile on Friday, “severe flooding” had resulted in the temporary closure of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) port of entry for float planes in Rainy River.
“The CBSA is working to restore normal border operations at this port of entry as quickly as possible,” the agency said in a news release.
