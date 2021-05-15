The number of COVID-19 cases west of Thunder Bay remained stubbornly in the 50 range Friday, as the Sioux Lookout region remained the hot spot with the addition of three new cases of the virus.
Of the 50 total cases within Northwestern Health Unit’s jurisdiction, 35 were in Sioux Lookout.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.