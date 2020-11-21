A fire in a Sioux Lookout multi-unit housing complex believed to be linked to the death of one person caused extensive damage to one of the building’s units, says the town’s fire department.
“It didn’t take long to extinguish the fire, however, we spent several hours to locate and extinguish hot spots throughout the residential unit,” fire Chief Robert Popovic said Friday in an email.
The fire at the Nitawin Community Development Corp. building on First Avenue broke out Thursday just before 6 a.m., provincial police said.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.