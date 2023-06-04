Joy Dagenais, co-owner of Cozy Corner, which is now located and operating on Rosslyn Road, received phone calls from her emotional neighbours in the area of Woodcrest Road at John Street Road on Tuesday as excavation equipment demolished the former store at the site.
Dagenais, who still lives in the Woodcrest and John Street roads area, has since retired after relocating the business to Rosslyn Road in 2017 as the result of a disgruntled residential neighbour.
“My in-laws have owned it since 1969 and my husband and I purchased it in 1989,” Dagenais said. “We ran (the towing company), the corner store, ice-cream shop and even gas pumps were there until about 15 years ago. We ran it as a neighbourhood corner store business and closed the doors in 2017.”
She said the John Street property had been sold in March of 2022 and is currently being torn down, along with a heartfelt history.
“It’s sad to see the landmark go. People, like our families, grew up together with everybody around, and I raised my three kids there. Everybody knew everybody when it was a corner store,” she said.
“It originally started as a restaurant in the early 1960s. People have stopped in and said, ‘I just wanted to see it again. . . . I met my wife here and we got married.’”
Dagenais says many couples would meet there because they “were in the middle of horse land” — there were no houses around back then. There was a railing in the front of the restaurant where horses were tied because it was along the route to the John Street Riding Stables.
She said people would ride their horses to and from the stable and the restaurant “was the place to go.”
“It was a meeting place for a lot of people where a lot of relationships started, and probably ended. There were little corner bar stools and people stopped there for hamburgers and fries. That’s why it was called Cozy Corner,” she said, adding that running the businesses made for a “very enjoyable life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.