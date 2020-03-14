The circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old man who died about a week after being taken to hospital while under arrest by Thunder Bay city police is being probed by Ontario’s police watchdog.
According to a preliminary probe by the Special Investigations Unit, police encountered the man around 11 a.m. on Feb. 28 after receiving a call from a city home about a concern for the man’s well-being.
“The following day, while he was still in hospital, the man became critically ill,” a SIU news release said Friday.
“On (Sunday) March 8, he was pronounced dead in hospital,” the release said.
An autopsy took place Thursday in Toronto, but a cause of death was not released. Three SIU investigators and one forensic investigator has been assigned to the case.
A civilian agency, the SIU investigates when someone dies, is seriously injured or when there are allegations of sexual assault when police are involved.
Anyone with information can contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.
