A handful of people braved the cold for an afternoon skate at Dragon Hills Golf Course on Sunday.
With temperatures hovering around -20 C and a windchill of -30 C, it made for a chilly way to have some exercise.
In late January, Dragon Hills Golf Course, which has been called Dragon Hills Winter Wonderland for the season, opened an oval skating track, which owner Mike Komar said is the length of 12 football fields.
