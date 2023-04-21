The Cinema 5 Skatepark final construction is complete thanks to a $30,000 investment from the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission, (CEDC) Tourism Development Fund.
The skatepark, which is an indoor recreation attraction that helps to foster a skateboarding interest, evolved from The Female Boarder Collective, a non-profit skateboard and snowboard group that began in 2020.
Vanessa Bowles, founder and executive director of the collective and skatepark, says the park is a place that aims to break down barriers for underrepresented groups that want to learn how to skateboard.
“Skateboarding is really male-dominated, so we wanted to find ways that we could build leadership roles and entrepreneurship within the people utilizing our program,” said Bowles. “We wanted to start programming to support those people to be able to create their own magazines, graphic designs or anything like that.”
Bowles pointed out that the space is welcoming to the public, especially during the winter months when outdoor skateboarding is impossible.
“We look at supporting individuals, especially youth that are maybe more at risk and how we can curb the cycle of poverty and drug addiction in Thunder Bay by giving kids a safe space to be in as well as healthy activity to do at the park,” she said, adding they have fresh fruit and snacks for kids if they need it.
Bowles is trying to fill the last six spots in their next session of a 12-week Jumpstart program where the participants have all their pads and gear supported through a partnership with Pro Kids.
The skatepark has also spurred many local business partnerships like the Three Ride BMX bike shop that supports the skatepark’s BMX events.
“We have partnered with a number of local businesses and we get a lot of community support,” she said, noting 22 local businesses turned out in support of their 2022 year-end event.
Bowles says the CEDC funding helped to complete the park and cover costs associated with building materials and labour.
“Without the grant, the project would have faced significant financial challenges,” she said. “Moreover, this grant demonstrated a strong commitment to our community and these initiatives to promote economic growth in the community. It really helped us promote the park as a destination for visitors to Thunder Bay, which really has an impact on local businesses as well as our local economy.”
Paul Pepe, manager of Tourism Thunder Bay, says the CEDC Tourism Development Fund is intended to help support tourism development in the city.
“That includes good sports events, conventions and cultural events, and also helps support the development of new visitor attractions and new things for people to see and do in the community — particularly those that can help build new experiences on a year-round basis as well,” he said.
The Cinema 5 Skatepark on North Cumberland Street is one such example of an indoor facility that’s open year-round and is family and kid-friendly.
“It’s very inclusive and it’s the kind of experience that I think does help us grow the family market and the youth travel markets,” Pepe said. “They have the capability to host events which bring in regional participants and their families as well as camps and other events. It’s a new visitor experience in the community and a venue that does have some tourism value to it.”
