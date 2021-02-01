After close to two hours of debate at a Thunder Bay city council meeting, hockey nets will not be returning to city rinks for now.
Mayor Bill Mauro brought the motion to council on Jan. 25 to have the nets put back on the city’s outdoor rinks — calling the removal punitive.
The nets were removed recently by city staff. The city cited compliance issues due to people playing shinny or scrub games at the rinks, which are allowed to have up to 25 people on them at a time.
Debate at council included several votes and confusion among councillors who at times were uncertain about what they were voting on.
Coun. Mark Bentz and Coun. Rebecca Johnson were both uncomfortable with going against the wishes of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and that it could also leave the city as a corporation in a bad situation.
The manager of parks and open spaces, Cory Halvorsen, said it was his understanding that nets were to be removed from rinks around mid-January.
Coun. Cody Fraser said the issue around hockey nets has taken up much of his time. He supported the return of the nets to the rinks for the mental health benefits of having an outdoor activity to do during the stay-at-home order.
At one point during the debate, the motion was amended to seek clarity from the health unit as to whether the nets could be returned to the ice or not.
Coun. Brian Hamilton, who supported the return of the nets, said there were issues of non-compliance and was concerned that if compliance issues kept coming up, the rinks might have to be completely closed.
But Coun. Kristen Oliver pointed to how splash pads were able to operate last summer and were monitored by a city staff person to ensure rules were being followed.
Ultimately the motion was deferred to Feb. 8, just ahead of the end of the provincial lockdown order on Feb. 11.
