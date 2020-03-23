In an effort to stay strong and healthy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Angie Maltese clipped on her cross-country skis on Sunday and glided out onto the trails at Kamview Nordic Centre.
“I think with everything that’s going on in the world right now it’s really important for us to kind of have some normalcy in our lives,” said Maltese.
“I also think nature is a really important healer so that’s really the main reason I’m out here today.”
Although the ski centre’s chalet closed last week, the trails are being maintained and kept accessible for skiers and snowshoers.
