Remote Northern Ontario tourism operators, along with airlines that service fly-in First Nation communities, face the prospect of “financial ruin” during the coronavirus pandemic if the federal government doesn’t soon come to their aid, says a trio of Northern MPs.
In a joint letter this week to the Liberal government, Conservative MP Eric Meillo (Kenora) Liberal MP Marcus Powlowski (Thunder Bay Rainy-River) and NDP MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay) say that outfitters and airlines are unable to access federal funding programs already announced to help businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.
“Additionally, quite a few of the tourism operators in our region are startups who do not qualify for the new loan programs, and are facing financial ruin as a result,” the letter warns.
