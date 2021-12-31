A small minority of Ontario police officers investigated over the
past year by a civilian-based watchdog for alleged wrong-doing ended
up facing criminal charges, according to the agency’s latest annual
report.
The Special Investigations Unit’s 2020-2021 report released earlier
this fall says 14 officers were charged between April of 2020 and
March of this year.
Of the 397 cases the SIU probed over that period, only three per cent
of the cases resulted in criminal charges being laid against officers
by SIU director Joseph Martino.
The agency is often tasked to determine whether use of force is
justified. Officers can be cleared even when someone dies if they are
found to be operating within the law at the time of an incident.
Of the total cases over the time covered by the annual report, seven
involved officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service, the report said.
Overall, the report said, the number of investigations increased by
22 per cent compared to the previous year.
The number of custody-related deaths also went up to 34, compared to
22 the previous year. The average age of those who died when police
were involved was 40.
According to the report, “201 custody injuries were reported to the
SIU between April 2020 and March 2021, accounting for 52 per cent of
total occurrences.”
“The second highest number of cases was sexual assault complaints, 16
per cent of the total,” the report added.
The SIU was created in 1990 following “a crisis of public confidence
in a system in which the police policed themselves,” the report said.
It cost $8.8 million to operate the SIU over the report’s time
period, including $6.7 million for salaries and wages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.