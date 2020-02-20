A demographic trend in Northern Ontario showing that the region is at the brink of a potentially serious labour shortage is the topic of the Population Growth Strategy Planning conference in Thunder Bay.
“We can’t get people to work in hotels, we can’t get people to work in restaurants, we can’t get people to drive trucks and we can’t get people to be personal support workers,” says Charles Cirtwill, president of the Northern Policy Institute, warning that increasingly the demands for those services are going to be out-stripped.
“We are not going to have working people here paying taxes so, not only are we not going to be able to hire people, we’re not going to find them even if we can afford them. You are going to have classrooms without teachers, trucks without truck drivers, and hotels without concierge.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.