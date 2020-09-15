The 24th annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign is back. The cookies are available at all Tim Hortons restaurants for $1 with proceeds going to the Thunder Bay Fire Fighters Toys for Tots Campaign and the George Jeffrey Children’s Treatment Centre. Last year, a record breaking $49.8 million was raised across the provinces to support numerous charities. Locally, the funds are well needed.
Tina Bennett, CEO of George Jeffrey Children’s Treatment Centre, says the campaign is a great initiative to help them expand programs and services and new levels of specialized care.
“This year we are really focusing on expansion of service access to care for children and families and to be able to provide more services to more families in a more timely way,” she said.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.