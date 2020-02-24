It was the biggest Science Carnival yet.
To wrap up the six-day Thunder Bay Science Festival, Victoriaville Centre was swarming with families for the Science Carnival featuring 25 exibitors that included science projects, performances, microscope/telescope viewing, Lego building, a planetarium, face painting by clowns as well as an opportunity to touch exotic animals and insects.
Emily Kerton, senior scientist with outreach and Indigenous initiatives for Science North, said the carnival has grown every winter.
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.