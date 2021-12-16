Age Friendly Thunder Bay is looking for snow angel volunteers.
The Snow Angel Program, now in its third year, provides free sidewalk snow clearing services for seniors in need.
“This is super important for older adults in Thunder Bay,” said Bonnie Krysowaty, co-ordinator for Age Friendly Thunder Bay. “The aim of the program is to reduce isolation for seniors and especially through COVID there are so many older adults that have become even more isolated.”
The program allows older adults to have their sidewalks cleared free of charge so they can safely get out of the house. It also keeps the pathway to their residence clear if they use walkers, canes or wheelchairs and for emergency personnel.
Krysowaty said the service is in high-demand with calls coming in from all over the city for the program and more clients calling in for the service than last year.
“I get thank you emails and thank you phone calls from clients letting me know how very, very important the service is for them,” added Krysowaty.
So far, 50 clients are registered for the service with five to 10 clients being added each week.
A group of volunteers from Leadership Thunder Bay have partnered with Age Friendly Thunder Bay to assist the program.
“This is a great group project we are working on with Age Friendly in-terms of really making an impact on the community by providing a service to seniors,” Cody Raposo, Leadership Thunder Bay participant.
Leadership Thunder Bay has so far secured a donation from Enbridge Gas, which is providing about 30 ergonomic shovels for volunteers. They are also working to match volunteers to clients and trying to match people who live close to one another.
For the program to remain being offered, at least 50 more volunteers are needed.
For more information people can go online at www.agefriendlythunderbay.ca/volunteering/
Volunteers over the age of 18 will then be matched with a senior requiring service in and around their area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.