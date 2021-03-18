Eye-catching from above

Kim Asmussen calls this design A Star is Born, with Lake Superior seen in the background.

 Submitted by Kim Asmussen

Kim Asmussen has logged a lot of kilometres on snowshoes this winter but hasn’t gone very far.

The Schreiber resident has been creating intricate works of art using snowshoes and freshly fallen snow on a large piece of untouched open land or on a frozen lake.

Asmussen puts in much planning ahead of any of the projects and first looks for a line drawing and then uses an AutoCAD program and figures out the angles and measurements from there.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.